Editor:
I've been a member of the United Methodist Church for 50 years and was head usher for the UMC. I now attend in Michigan. I welcomed all who chose to join us for worship with a joyful heart, because I believe all are God's children.
There is a situation within UMC and other denominations over the last decades. This is whether homosexuals and other LGBTQ people may hold certain positions within that church and should same sexes be joined in holy matrimony in the church or by its clergy.
Three weeks ago almost 800, clergy and lay people of the UMC met and voted on these issues. The vote was to continue not allowing them within the UMC.
It was always my belief that my God and my Savior Jesus Christ would want anyone to be able to worship as he or she pleases. I also believe God made all the creatures of this world. If so why did he create two sexes and not just one? Wouldn't it be because he supported sex between two different genders and not just one? Do you think God and Jesus support sex between people of the same gender?
I think you only need to read the Holy Bible and look to heaven for the answer. Are the people of today that much smarter than our ancestors to change things held sacred for thousands of years?
Stan Kimmel
Englewood
