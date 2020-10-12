Editor:

It is clear what we must do.

The coronavirus is still raging on in many parts of the country and here in Florida. At first it was not clear what we must do, but now it is perfectly clear.

We can see why so many countries are doing better than we are. There are two figures that show this evidence that I hope readers will consider. The information in the figures is very important as we choose who we will vote for.

Please seriously consider the message in the two figures shown in: https://tinyurl.com/yy8vwepp

Brad Hardin

Venice

