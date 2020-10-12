Editor:
It is clear what we must do.
The coronavirus is still raging on in many parts of the country and here in Florida. At first it was not clear what we must do, but now it is perfectly clear.
We can see why so many countries are doing better than we are. There are two figures that show this evidence that I hope readers will consider. The information in the figures is very important as we choose who we will vote for.
Please seriously consider the message in the two figures shown in: https://tinyurl.com/yy8vwepp
Brad Hardin
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.