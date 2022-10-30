Polls suggest that some voters believe the Republican message that President Biden and the Democrats have caused the painful inflation we are now experiencing. One has to wonder if these voters think that the Democrats caused the inflation in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America?
Historically, the U.S. economy does better under Democrats than under the GOP. (See Forbes’ Presidents and Prosperity.) The current inflation is a consequence of a global pandemic, a major war in Europe, issues with supply chains, pent-up demand, and other factors. Meanwhile, unemployment remains very low, the U.S. stock market is still a good investment, and the federal budget deficit fell an unprecedented $1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2022 to $1.375 trillion. Given a bit more time, inflation will be brought under control.
Meanwhile, the GOP voted against COVID-19 relief and infrastructure (then tried to take credit for them), against the PACT Act for veterans, against the Violence against Women Act, against the $35 cap on insulin, against bipartisan gun legislation, against suspending trade relations with Russia and Belarus, against bills ensuring rights to gay marriage, contraception, and abortion, even against the FDA baby formula bill.
What is the GOP for? Tax cuts for the wealthy and, according to Rick Scott, sundowning Social Security and Medicare after five years.
But most significant of all: the GOP is for consolidating power in the hands of a minority at the price of abandoning democracy. Can we keep our democratic republic? Not unless we vote for it.
