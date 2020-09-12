Editor:
There are a lot of divisive views about the upcoming election. What amazes me are the unquestioning opinions among a certain candidate’s minions. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Trump committed over 20 untruths (lies). A couple of exaggerations are acceptable, but some of his mis-statements are so blatant they would be laughable if they weren’t so polarizing.
I would think that a moderately intelligent person would be inclined to check the facts. There are a number of non-partisan fact-checking web sites – just Google “fact check” or try “AP Fact Check,” a non-partisan research organization.
It’s notable that Mr. Trump’s convention’s “cast of characters” included seven family members and only about two notable endorsers otherwise. Prominent Republicans were absent in droves. However, Biden was endorsed by two former presidents and many other notables. Additionally, more than two dozen former GOP members and more than 70 national security officials from the Reagan and Bush administrations have also endorsed Biden.
Finally, Trump’s baseless mantra is that Biden’s administration would create lawlessness, whereas he refuses to acknowledge that his alienating rhetoric has already accomplished that sorry consequence.
Likewise, Trump’s platform promised more of the same in the next 4 years, whereas the Biden campaign produced a 92-page platform which clearly states their goals for the new administration. The choice: a culture of denial or a positive plan for the future.
Please weigh the facts, look at their respective records and make an informed choice.
Bob Reed
Punta Gorda
