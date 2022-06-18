While the Jan. 6 hearing may not change anyone's mind it will be fun watching Republicans jump through hoops trying to paint it as a "peaceful protest." I guess it will be the same for those scared people who love guns more than people with their "thoughts and prayers," thoughts on how to deflect blame and prayers the NRA won't cancel their half-a-mllon-dollar campaign donations.
Ron DeSantis continues to be "god's gift to lawyers" spending our tax money on laws he knows will be struck down but not before he gets his Fox News soundbite, some of these lawyers get over $600 a hour! none are so free with money as those spending someone else's, is it any wonder the Republicans haven't won the popular vote in decades.
Speaking of Fox notice how they play up the Sussmann trial right up to the point were the judge said not guilty. The same with the testimony of the victims for the school shooting in Texas, no news here folks move along. Florida undercounted COVID cases and deaths, failed to get test results, state audit says. Auditors also found more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 deaths reported by physicians that didn’t appear in the state’s list of deaths.
Guess that whistleblower was right all along. And we still don't know how many non-residents died. To finish up, best I can tell Biden hasn't played golf even once that's a "huge" savings right there
