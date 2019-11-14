Editor:
I lost my mom 5 years ago and I miss her very much. I think of so many people who have passed away, moved or their phone number was lost.
We made a promise to never put her in a nursing home. So all our time went to her, and I have not one drop of wishing I never did it, but there are a lot of regrets.
Losing my mom has caused me to know what the word grief really means. You do things you never thought you would do as you are in your own private hell. I wish to apologize to all the people that I said mean or cruel things to and did not know how selfish I was being. I hope some of these people forgive me and somehow the good Lord will help me every day to be better as that is what I know my mom would want.
So much time is wasted in our youth doing things kids do rather than listen to the words of wise men and women. I pray for each and everyone who passed away without me telling them how special I thought they were to me. All the changes here my aunt and uncle would not have imagined that would surprise them as we grew up hearing about places coming to this area and we just brushed it off, thinking it would never come to be. We were kids just waiting for one McDonalds to show up!
Carol M Leonard
Port Charlotte
