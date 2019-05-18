Editor:

Since Children's Network case managers are required by law to visit families in care of children in need, my first thought on reading of the malnourished 7-year-old girl was, "Surely, Children's Network had visited the family as required and noted that the under-nourished and neglected child presented as not being normal size and in poor health?"

There must have been missed visits or prevention of visits from the family that she was temporarily living with. I'm sure that Children's Network is working diligently to solve this poor child's death and will provide information from her case manager as to how she died.

Penelope A. Deutsch

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments