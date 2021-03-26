Editor:
Are you tired of politics as usual? Want to make a difference in your community? Most of us are guilty of complaining about the state of our world but are unwilling to step up and make a difference. You can change that.
This fall, the residents of Punta Gorda city will elect two City Council members, one from District 3 and one from District 5. In November 2022, elections will be held for Dounty Commission seats in Districts 2 and 4 as well as School Board Districts 1 and 4 and Soil and Water Conservation Board District 2. Candidates are needed to fill these positions.
Want to learn more? It only takes a phone call.
Contact Charlotte County Democrats at 941-764-8440 or email at vice-chair@charlottedems.com to get more information and throw your hat in the ring.
Francis Dance
Englewood
