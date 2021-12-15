Editor:

Who is the "great samaritan" who came to the rescue of a 91-year-old citizen who had just moved and changed banks and her card would not work to pay for groceries (about $100 worth).

She was beside herself and did not know what to do. The clerk said "put away your cards. That man just paid your bill." I was completely astounded and wanted to thank him, but he was gone.

I immediately knew that he was sent by God as Jesus told in one of the parables in the Bible.

How can you not believe? I thank God for people like him and expect to be able to help someone as he helped me.

Love to all at Christmas.

Rachel Pfaender

Port Charlotte

