Editor:
So you think because I am 72 years old I am an “old man”!
Bring it on! I’ll show you who’s an old man!
When you do bring it on I might have forgotten who you are, your name, where I know you from and why you are bringing it on!
At 72 years old I am on my way to heaven. My trip started when I accepted Jesus Christ as my savior at the age of 7 and I will arrive in Heaven when God's through with me here on earth.
I am really looking forward to Heaven. I cannot wait to hug my mom and dad and see all my friends who have gone before me, especially Jesus who is there right now preparing a place for me. Jesus is there in Heaven preparing a place for all of us who believe in Him as their Savior.
“Old man or not!” my mission here on earth is witnessing to you who do not know my Savior Jesus Christ who died for our salvation so when we die we will join Him and all our friends and family who died before us and will die after us that believe in Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
While I'm still here in my earthly home please contact me if you want to learn about our Savior Jesus Christ so when you and I die We can join Jesus and all our friends and family in heaven who also believe in Jesus as our Savior.
Phillip F. Wilson
Port Charlotte
