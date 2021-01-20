Editor:

To my Savior, Lord, I knew that star appearing was to prepare us for something, but I wasn't prepared for it to be letting George Soros and Bill Gates get to steal an election. Do they really think 80 million people could possibly lose to a guy who had 47 people show up for his rally and then had to ask "Where am I?" (We must get voter ID before 2024).

I know how "Your thoughts are higher than my thoughts and Your ways better than my ways.

And I remember the day I prayed "Lord stop her please.: when I saw that horrible mother carrying a BLM sign push her 2 or 3-year-old down the street with "F... 'em" on his little T-shirt. She didn't look human.

So thank you Lord for being in charge. I know you have the best plan. And, I know it would be worse to have to pretend to be glad that Biden, Pelosi, Schiff, Maxine Waters and all those other losers won. So I am thankful. I am not a newscaster on CNN or MSNBC. And I have your peace that passes (all understanding).

Amen.

Emmaline Wright

Placida

