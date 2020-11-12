Editor:

I have read that Biden wants to eliminate the churches' tax-exemption.  What would that do to their community outreach programs, food, disaster relief, helping to rebuild homes and communities, etc?

The churches would probably have to cut back and some might have to completely drop that part of their ministry, especially now that finances are very tight. But the Lord is still and will always be in control. Thank you.

Jenny Hornung

Port Charlotte

