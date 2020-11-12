Editor:
I have read that Biden wants to eliminate the churches' tax-exemption. What would that do to their community outreach programs, food, disaster relief, helping to rebuild homes and communities, etc?
The churches would probably have to cut back and some might have to completely drop that part of their ministry, especially now that finances are very tight. But the Lord is still and will always be in control. Thank you.
Jenny Hornung
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.