Editor:
This is in regards to a letter of March 25 in which she calls President Donald Trump an evil, vile person.
Have you listened to his State of the Union address?
It shows President Trump's values of life, liberty, justice and hard work producing economic growth. In other words, what our country was founded on.
Our country has slipped away from these virtues and it might destroy us as a nation. God forbid.
Deborah M. Sanna
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.