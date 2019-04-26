Editor:

This is in regards to a letter of March 25 in which she calls President Donald Trump an evil, vile person.

Have you listened to his State of the Union address?

It shows President Trump's values of life, liberty, justice and hard work producing economic growth. In other words, what our country was founded on.

Our country has slipped away from these virtues and it might destroy us as a nation. God forbid.

Deborah M. Sanna

Punta Gorda

