Editor:
Happy, happy New Year. Hope you all had wonderful visits with your family and friends. It was absolutely beautiful weather, especially if you are beach people.
Take down the tree and all the decorations and lights. Everything seems so dull for a while. El Jobean has another gift shop, the Chatter Box. Right next door To Holly’s Beauty Shop. One stop, have your hair done, female or male, have your car checked, visit two special gift shops and buy your bait, right on one corner. How easy is all of that.
Some of you know that I am involved with the "Jesus Loves You Ministry.. Their sole mission is the homeless. I am begging! We are in dire need of socks and underwear. New or used (in good condition), male or female. I am sure most of you have an excess of both. They can be dropped off at the building at 1734 Cedarwood St. right behind the Habitat store on State Road 776. Thank you all ahead of time.
Recreation, a young people’s musical group will be performing at the Community Hall at 14344 Jamison Way in El Jobean. Invited by Our Savior Lutheran Church. This is love donation and they are Great. Please join us Jan. 26, 7 p.m.
February is elections at the dinner Feb. 16, 6 p.m. A spaghetti dinner and Green Auction, are set for March 16, 6 pm. $6 pre sale, $7at the door.
For information for any of this call 629-3640.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
