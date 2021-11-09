Editor:

Happy Thanksgiving! As much as we complain, we in America certainly have a lot to be thankful for.

The El Jobean Community League will hold its first Covered Dish Dinner, Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish or bag of potato chips and join us.

At 1 p.m. the same day, The Grace Gang ladies from church are meeting at Biscuits for ceramics. All church ladies are welcome to join us for some heartily needed friendship.

Sunday, Nov.7 is the covered dish lunch at the Our Savior Lutheran Church, after services at 10 a.m. at the El Jobean Community Hall on Jamison Way. El Jobean

The recreation group of young singers will be at the Feb. 13, Saturday church service and covered dish lunch. Bring extra lunch to feed them. We hope you will come and join us.

The Community League’s famous Luncheon will be on Saturday, Dec. 4th. Hope to see a lot of new faces, and of course all of our regular guests. Tickets are $10. Call Fran, 661-2342.

Our church is in need of a pianist. Any musicians out there interested? Call Pastor Steve, 249-5108

I’m hoping our Pre-Veterans Day was a humongous success. We were in competition with about five other functions. God bless our veterans.

Pat Spence

El Jobean

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments