Weeks ago, I wrote to deplore hateful Sun letters and pleaded for unanimous “all-sides back-off” to avoid the inevitable confrontation awaiting us. Hoping for the best but begot the worst. Such disappointment led to closer examination of recent election letter submissions.
The latest letters were mostly hate-Trump diatribes (27), the vilest of which (16) were submitted by women (in a style suggesting most were ghost-written). The next largest were pro-Trump letters (15), happily “trumpeting” his achievements. The third (7) were specific pro-Biden letters, vague in his accomplishments but liking his persona. The important insight: hating Trump, not quantifying Biden’s competence, is all Democrats could muster.
With writers obviously unsure of what Biden stands for, here’s a list. For: a $4-trillion spending binge, Green New Deal, open borders, prisoner release, military shrinkage, defunding cops, vague healthcare upgrade and giving a pass to antifa/BLM/#MeToo criminals and Dem state and city leaders. Against: jobs, economic vigor, pandemic and vaccine innovation, law and order, low taxes, fossil fuel, the Mideast alignment, the Wall, ICE, our election system, Electoral College, Iran and China hardlines, Christianity, billionaires and big corporations.
The takeaway: when folks love something — a nation, person or values — they don’t hate. When they embrace lies, dark deeds and manipulation, hate’s open door is their constant companion. Our November vote will effectuate one or the other for years to come.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
