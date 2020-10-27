Editor:
President Trump's haters condemn him for draft deferments. Candidate Joe Biden has the same history. Crickets.
Atlantic's anonymous sources assert Trump called fallen troops "losers." Multiple witnesses, including Trump haters, refute that on record. Do they show the video of Biden addressing active duty personnel as "dumb bastards"? Crickets
Joe Biden campaigned warning integrated schools would be "jungles" and he wouldn't send his kids to one, (white privilege?) Is he called a racist? No. President Trump is so-labeled because he said there were good people on both sides. Hypocrisy.
Joe Biden has bragged on news reels that he repeatedly tried to end Social Security and Medicare. Now he denies it. Who calls him out? Not the left-favoring media who also gives him a pass for calling for an end to America's oil industry. They let him crawfish.
President Trump works to improve, for your benefit, agreements favoring foreign countries, No credit, just moaning Obama fans.
President Trump works to stem the flow of illegal immigrants who benefit from a de facto welfare system used by Mexico and others. Media lavishes attention on the sympathetic immigrant ignoring the crime burdened barrios, drug and sex traffic.
Candidate Joe Biden served the leading corporate tax haven state of Delaware for 43 years. No body criticizes him for the corporate greed he aided and abetted.
Hypocrisy.
Jim Tucker
Port Charlotte
