I sincerely hope all estimated 60,000 people who will lose their jobs if the XL pipeline closes voted for Biden mainly because his supporters knew he planned to do this. So prior to voting they must have made plans for future employment and finanacial security. I do have sympathy for all those in peripheral jobs who will also be affected.
Sally Meier
North Port
