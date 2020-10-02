Editor:
Let's look at some details of the tens of thousands of dollars which the Vanessa Grant Oliver campaign bought a seat on the Airport Authority with. Oliver's campaign raised $34,000 as reported to the supervisor of elections. Now comes some big money for those who have access to Tallahassee's PAC dark money not reported by Oliver's campaign.
It is unknown how much money these three PACs — Advancing Florida Agriculture, Trump Committee PC and Keeping Florida Great — contributed. They funded three mailers costing at least $21,000 put out by SIMWINS Company of Tampa. In addition, thousands were spent on radio advertising the last week of the campaign.
This same consortium who successfully ran the Oliver campaign ran a similar campaign with another surrogate in 2018. They spent unsuccessfully nearly the same amount of money. Both candidates were spokes in the wheel.
Question is: Who is "the wheel?" And, why such a strong financial interest in a seat on the Airport Authority? This is the real question.
Oliver ran on a campaign of being able to deliver manufacturing jobs currently in China to the airport industrial park. She also promised to bring another airline to the airport. Let us make sure to hold her to those two promises.
As a member of the Charlotte County Economic Development Partnership Board she had ample opportunity to deliver manufacturing jobs to the airport's industrial park. Why didn't she?
Robert Hancik
Airport Authority commissioner District 2
Punta Gorda
