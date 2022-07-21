Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to U.S. veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.
Reminds me of those same senators who voted no on giving the Capitol police officers the congressional gold medal for their service on Jan 6. Guess they wanted the rioters to win.
Since last July, there have been more than 200 instances of public-school districts in Florida banning books, the third highest number of incidents of any state in the U.S.
Florida has the eighth-highest death rate among the states since the start of the pandemic, at 272 deaths for every 100,000 residents. That’s worse than California. Worse than Ohio. Worse than Minnesota. More than twice the death rate of Colorado, four times the death rate of Hawaii. And Ron wants another term to finish the job.
No matter what the state says, kids have been dying of COVID — 442 deaths across the country as of last month just because the number is small doesn't mean we should forget that these deaths were probably preventable
Then there is the price of gas. The gas and diesel tax which haven’t gone up since 1993. The problem domestically in terms of production is that the oil companies have refused to actually act on the permits they already have. Remember America owns no oil, it's owned by oil companies who sell to the highest bidder.
