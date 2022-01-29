We see and hear in the news to blame the unvaccinated. They are spreading COVID which is nonsense. If you don’ t have a cold, how can you spread it? It’s literally impossible.
Those with natural immunity from COVID have been deemed advantageous over vaccinated. That information changes with the wind. We were told to wear two masks, stay indoors, don’t eat out, don’t celebrate holidays with your family while seeing these same people at functions unmasked. Fauci (owning vaccine stocks) is being examined finally due to WUHAN labs which has been exposed and American tax dollars funded it. Yet so many want to hang and persecute the unvaccinated, needing to blame someone.
The game of fear is real and you are falling for it. Medical masks have always been intended to protect the wearer but that logic got twisted. Its no doubt that COVID is dangerous to some but we need to look at where it came from and who are brought it to us. Each time a vaccination comes out the numbers of infected rise. Think about it.
Hospitals get extra funding for COVID so the numbers go up. People who never died from COVID have it on their death certificates no matter what the cause of death was. We are victims of fraud. What is the real agenda? To line certain people’s pockets? Or is it more nefarious? Pfizer wants 52 years to hide the ingredients in vaccines. The courts recently denied this request. Start questioning motives.
