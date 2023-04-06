Board President Ziegler’s light-handed move to consider hiring Vermillion Education Company of Michigan was sleight of hand. This move would grant control of our local schools to an outside company with a mission to oversee and direct all of the professional decisions made by our licensed formally prepared educators.
Board President Ziegler proposed at least two contracts with Vermilion Education Corporation with stipulations that she maintain control over its involvement in the Sarasota Schools. She claims oversight of a transparent process by which Vermillion Education will “assist, research, review, determine and develop curriculum, write staff development programs, select library books, enact policy on discipline and parent access and steer collective bargaining.” This is a partial list of what a Vermillion contract would include granting them control over every aspect of the Sarasota K-12 Public School System maintaining Ziegler as the ultimate arbiter. As a constituent, I need some answers:
• We have licensed professionals. Why do we need others?
• Why claim the goal of helping local schools “navigate” difficult challenges and grant direction when that is what the Board and our professionals already perform?
• We hire educators and elect this Board to do this work. What is Chairperson Zeigler's expertise?
• What is the cost for Vermilion?
This Board must answer these questions before they make changes. We elect School Board members to continue the education of our students rather than paying a Michigan company and one Board member to oversee it.
