The Dnieper River divides east Ukraine from west Ukraine. The east side of the River is pro-Russian. The citizens all speak Russian. Each city has a 30-foot-high statue of Lenin in the central square. The apartment buildings are all from the Stalin era and are of the Stalinist style, bleak, plain and poorly constructed.
Why did the Russians annex Crimea? The real jewel, and the reason for Russia for taking Crimea, is the Black Sea Port in Sevastopol. Also located in Crimea is the Sevastopol underground fortress which was constructed in the 1950’s during the cold war. It has channels for submarines to enter and exit, “bomb proof” doors at the entrance and periodically inside and a narrow gauge railroad. The purpose of the underground submarine base was to retaliate should the USA attack Russia. The fortress is in a state of disrepair, having long been neglected.
I toured the Ukraine, including the cities east and west of the Dnieper River, the Sevastopol underground submarine base and the Sevastopol Black Sea Port while it was under Ukraine control.
What the Putin is doing now is nothing less than criminal, bombing hospitals and residential neighborhoods. The order to place the Russian nuclear arsenal on ‘standby” was met by the look of disbelief on faces of the generals present at the declaration. Is it possible that a coup could be in the near future and Putin removed from power? One can only hope…....
