Editor:
So, we are sending kids back to school, but on the condition that safety measures will be applied to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. This is alright with me, but how many janitors have schools actually hired?
I attend one of these schools, our local Charlotte High, and I found myself disgusted with the concept of using the lavatory. Not only that, but many teachers took it upon themselves to sweep and clean their classrooms even before the outbreak simply because the janitors couldn't clean every room every night.
I am certain that many of the new regulations the school board plans on implementing are completely useless from a scientific standpoint. If your going to partition the desks, every student needs a recently disinfected chair for every single class period. As well as a clean desk, and minimized contact in the halls. They would have to make staggered and clumsy schedules that nobody will wish to follow to do these things.
If you're going to clean schools, the first thing you need to do is enforce the current rules upon the student body, not make new ones. Most of the students are going to be young and healthy, and as such less susceptible to the virus in the first place. Exuberant new regulations simply are not necessary.
Carl Rambo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.