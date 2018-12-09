Editor:
I find no need for the comics in the Sun as long as we have a “Viewpoint” page which is both entertaining and comical.
Such was the case recently when not one, but two writers expressed their opinions on our president and the Republican Party. It was a gold letter “twofer.”
One writer claims that Republicans don't care about the environment, the poor, the needy and those on Medicaid. Republicans do not “trust” our voting system and support mass murders by guns. As to whether Republicans wear clean underwear is uncertain to me.
Another writer claims to be a “former” Trump supporter because (gasp) our president is the “worst liar,” “degrades the press” and (tata) “turned off our allies.” I guess moving our embassy to Jerusalem did not comply with the wishes of this writer.
The commonality of both writers suggest that both believe in “manmade climate change.”
Nobody denies that climate changes, especially me.
One day in Buffalo (years ago) I witnessed a sunny day in the 60s. Then the rain came, temps began to plummet, then lightning, sleet and snow. By that evening there was 6 inches of snow over ice. It was entertaining watching the “Buffalo Automobile Ballet” as they danced on the streets.
Shortly thereafter it was predicted by “scientists” that we were entering the next “ice age.” I still haven't witnessed any wholly mammoths lumbering down Main Street, have you?
By the way, why are the French protesters chanting, “We want Trump?” Funny, yes!
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
