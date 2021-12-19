I would like to commend the writer to the Letters to the Editor on Dec. 7 for the well written opinion aimed at the loud and, in many cases, illegal exhaust systems on vehicles. In our quiet and beautiful neighborhood there are several vehicles (cars and trucks) with “aftermarket” exhaust systems. Don’t even get me started on the motorcycle noise level.
No need for an alarm clock in our house, each morning around 5:45 our neighbor starts up his car and it sounds like a bomb had just exploded! Also, there are at least two cars in the neighborhood with no muffler at all. Why is this allowed to happen?
A few months ago The Daily Sun carried an article regarding the negative effects on mental health with regard to excessive noise levels. And in a Sun article on Oct. 25 it was mentioned that Charlotte County’s ad campaign is called “Outsiders Welcome — Outside Is Our Best Side.” Really? Many of us chose this area for just that reason — to be outside. We wait 6-7 months for this beautiful weather and sitting on our lanai is just not enjoyable anymore due to the excessive vehicle noise levels.
Once again, as I have mentioned in prior letters, the few are spoiling things for the many. To the sheriff and the commissioners, I get it. Crime, drugs and growth are major issues but something must be done about this escalating vehicle noise issue. It is out of control!
