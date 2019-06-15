Editor:
Last evening, after attending a film at a local theater, my 96-year-old father and I were verbally assaulted and harassed by a gang of thugs.
These weren’t the usual bullies you read about. They ranged in age from 50-70.
During the entire movie these five individuals talked. It was very distracting and rude. My father and I should have moved but considering his age, mobility issues and the darkness, we decided to stay.
Upon leaving at the end, I turned and asked this group if they talked through every movie. This prompted the bovine bar brawler head of the gang to launch a litany of foul, vile insults. All the while this zafig gang leader stated it was her right right to say whatever she wanted to whom ever she wanted.
I’m ashamed that after a few minutes I lowered myself into the quagmire these people slithered from and responded to the attack.
The group continued to follow us, slinging insults and swarming around us, invading our personal space through out the parking lot. In retrospect, I should have stopped and called the police. I was concerned for our personal safety and wanted to reach the safety of our car.
Lesson learned, never really safe, freedom of speech can be used as a weapon, and rules and common courtesy no longer exist.
Gail Petersen
Englewood
