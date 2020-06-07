Editor:
Your newspaper in general and your letters in particular are full of doom (COVID-19) and gloom (politics). This is my attempt to try and brighten your day.
It is a really bad year for love bugs. I understand they are especially attracted to gasoline, exhaust fumes and the color white.
If you hit the traffic lights at Merchants Crossing, Englewood at the wrong time you could be waiting up to 3 minutes. As I approached the newly turned red light I was second behind a lady driving an open top white Ford Mustang. Within moments a black mass descended on her.
She then appeared to be conducting Beethoven's Fifth by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Finally the light turned green. She set off like she was going to win the Daytona 500. Me, I was laughing so much I could hardly move!
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
