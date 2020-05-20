Editor:
Love bug, it sounds so innocent and harmless, until I read about Chagus disease. Your Friday, May 8, front page carried a story about love bugs and the damage they can do to cars when they go splat on the windshield or car body. However, you neglected to describe the damage they may do if you are bitten by one.
Love bugs can carry Trypanosoma Cruzi, a parasite that causes an infection called Chagas disease. Many who are bitten will have no symptoms because not all love bugs carry the parasite. However, if you are unlucky enough to be bitten by a carrier, symptoms of infection may include: rash or redness at the bite site, fever, headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or discomfort, and in serious cases, possible heart, liver or spleen disturbances.
Given that we are just now emerging from our modern version of the plague, we sure don’t need another worry but, if a love bug lands on you, don’t squash it because the parasite enters the body through the bite or mucous membranes. So, I don’t know about you, but I plan to wear bug spray during the love bug season.
Pinny Brakeley Bugaeff
Englewood
