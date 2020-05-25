Editor:
To the reader who said that love bugs can bite and cause Chagas disease. This is not true. Love bugs are a type of fly that are harmless (except for the nasty mess stuck to your car!) and they do not bite.
Chagas is spread by the kissing bug, which is an entirely different type of bug. We do have kissing bugs in Florida, but they prefer animal hosts. The Florida Department of Health says the risk of contacting Chagas from kissing bugs is very low.
A simple Google search would have answered your questions. Please get your facts straight before spreading fear and hysteria. We have enough of that going on in the news already!
Kathy Hall
Englewood
