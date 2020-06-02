Editor:

A correspondent in today's (May 20th) paper claims that "love bugs" can bite humans and transmit Chaga's disease (American Trypanosomiasis).

Love bugs are flies. The larval form feeds on decaying vegetation, the adult form lives on nectar. They do not bite humans and do not have the mouth parts to do so.

Chaga's disease can be transmitted by the Reduviid bug, also known as the "kissing bug" because it often leaves bite marks on human faces. Other insects which bite and feed on human blood can transmit the disease which is present in Mexico and Central America.

There are enough things in Florida that bite us and have the potential to transmit disease. "Love bugs" are not among them.

Alan Searle MD

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments