Editor:
Last Sunday (May 3), in the North Port strip mall, I saw a sight that warmed my heart. Abby's Donut shop, which has been a fixture here for over 30 years, was having a hard time meeting its bills; during this (pandemic). They asked all of us if we could pitch in and help.
They were going to sell their doughnuts at cost to try and meet these responsibilities.
The response was overwhelming. As usual, our community did its part for a neighbor. The vehicles were lined up (waiting patiently) all the way around the block to Biscayne Boulevard.
This is one of the many reasons we call North Port home.
Arlene Koerber
North Port
