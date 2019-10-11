Editor:
The sky-is-falling Chicken Little Democrats are out in full force with their letters regarding climate change. Can they explain why the water under my dock is at the same level that it was 20 years ago? Do they remember Wayne Sallade, the retired emergency coordinator of Charlotte County who still is a highly respected weather expert? Wayne recently pointed out the false 1970s predictions of a coming disastrous ice age.
His current position on global warming is one of yet another hoax perpetrated on weak- minded individuals who drink tainted Kool Aid rather doing their own research. Google it.
Tell me how a Democrat can be proud of what the House Democrats have been doing since our President Trump won the 2016 election? First it was Russian collusion and obstruction, not. Then it was Justice Kavanaugh, nothing. Now it’s misuse of his office, witch hung.
How can a Christian be a proud Democrat when Democrats want full term murderous abortions? How can a gun owner be a proud Democrat when the Democrats want gun confiscation? How can a Jew be a proud Democrat when Trump moved our embassy to Jerusalem and with Democratic antisemitism? How can a Black, Hispanic, Asian, or a woman be a proud Democrat when they enjoy the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years?
Jesus instructs us to love our neighbor as ourselves; so I love my Democrat brothers and sisters. But it's very difficult to like them with all their hate!
David Shall
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.