Editor:
No one has been elected president of the USA, in our lifetime, who had not first been vetted by the party elite of one party or another until Donald J. Trump. In other words, all presidential candidates prior to Trump had to make their deals and agree to play ball and follow the rules of the game as it is played in Washington to attain permission to run for the office of POTUSA.
They had to “wait their turn.” Then they were trotted out for the American people who were told here are your choices. Afterward, if you compared what they would do to what they said, there was very little to choose between them. President Trump is the first president in over 100 years to be elected by the people in spite of the political elite and not because of it. He can’t be bought, and he won’t be managed.
He is the ultimate outsider which is why he has been under constant attack by members of both political parties and the mainstream media who are all under the control of those striving for a one-world government. Trump comes from a world where results are what count and not by how many empty promises can be made.
Unlike his predecessors, he always puts America first whenever he makes a decision and he doesn’t sell the office for personal gain or position. I can deal with his shortcomings because he fights for me and what made this nation great. God bless POTUSA Trump!
Robert E. Schoenle
Port Charlotte
