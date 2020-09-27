Editor:
Whoopee! Our two serpentine Senators Scott and Rubio have just proposed a dramatic and indescribably awesome proposal to help us deal better with the impacts of the pandemic. They propose to keep daylight savings changes stable for a year to help us remain calm. I am overwhelmed with joy, ecstasy, excitement!
These two rodents both want to be president. They have remained silently in support of the hyena in the White House. They have done nothing to help those who are going down, becoming penniless, without unemployment support, health care and a roof over their heads. Perhaps they will provide Scott/Rubio tents for them to live. Also providing a free maga pith helmet with mosquito net and a Disney-esque map of jungle like locations onto which they can hide their encampment until the police roust them.
Hallelujah, hallelujah, we can all be carefree, no change to DS time! Our low life senators are coming to save us.
Ronald D. Esser
Englewood
