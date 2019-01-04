Editor:
When some use “trickle-down” tax cuts to substantiate why deficits increase, they overlook the real purpose.
Increasing tax revenues is the goal of reduced tax rates which have succeeded. Just check out the Tax Policy Center website and find that revenues almost doubled after the Reagan’s tax cuts and increased after Bush’s.
Uncontrolled spending is the actual culprit of deficits. In Reagan’s case, his deficit spending on defense was the most favorable of any deficits to date, as it contributed to the demise of the Soviet Union, the end of the Cold War and the U.S. world leadership.
Reducing the capital gains rates are meant to change investment behavior to generate more output, income and tax revenues. Because this tax policy is mis-perceived with “trickle-down economics,” liberal progressive Democrats use the term to refute the tax policy because they can’t present a cogent argument against its promise. It remains to be seen if Trump’s tax cuts will be effective, but they certainly have changed investment behavior for the better and contributed to economic growth.
Forget about eliminating the debt. If you really think about it, 40 consecutive years of $500 million surpluses would be needed to “pay-off” $20 trillion of debt accumulated, notwithstanding the interest over those 40 years. Few would accept the enormous sacrifices necessary to balance the budget, let alone seek surpluses of that magnitude. It would mean cutting spending so much for so long that our role as a world power would be jeopardized making us vulnerable to most enemies.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
