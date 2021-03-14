Editor:

When Trump ( a five-time draft dodger) refused to lower the American flag at half-mast upon the passing of hero Sen. John McCain, did Rush Limbaugh or Gov. DeSantis demand Trump to lower the flag? Only after a public backlash and outrage by some veterans' organizations did Trump reluctantly lower the flag.

Appallingly, DeSantis is giving vaccines meant for Black communities and other groups of elderly people who really need them, to wealthy white Floridian donors.

A famous quote from Orwell's book Animal Farm: "Some animals are more equal than others (people)." So it seems.

On another note: Gov. Cuomo, a Democrat, (another predator of females like Trump) should resign.

Tony Battista

Port Charlotte

