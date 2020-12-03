Editor:
As a daily Sun subscriber for over 30 years, it has been interesting to witness the many changes. The fact that you can't please all of the people even most of the time is usually made crystal clear in the Viewpoint section.
Two letters today proved to me that if you listen to lies long enough, you are convinced they are truths. One stated that if you believe there was no election fraud, you would have to be down to a couple of brain cells. Okay!
The joy of starting each day with the Sun is that I can pick and choose what to read to insure another beautiful day in paradise. Rather than question the choices of the editorial staff, I just choose to skip Rich Lowry, Mr. Negativity. If his readers can get him on Twitter, why waste perfectly good space in our paper?
Prayers for happy and healthy holidays for the entire Sun staff and readership. God bless!
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
