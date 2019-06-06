Editor:
Rich Lowry in his last article stated that "all people are innocent until proven guilty.” And accused Mueller's investigation of perverting our justice system.
What he conveniently omitted was that the maxim holds true only in a trial. Trump wasn’t on trial; he was being investigated and the difference is huge. Police take on thousands of investigations every day across this country. Why? Because they suspect foul play and seek answers to their concerns.
Most often the investigations are closed without judicial indictments and the cops move on to their next investigation. Again, Trump was being investigated, there is nothing inherently wrong with that. The interesting part is what made the cops so suspicious of Trump that they opened an investigation in the first place.
It all started with Gen. Flynn, our NSA guy under Trump, for lying about his secret contacts with the Russians. A tug on that one string led to a huge ball of yarn being unraveled with numerous guilty pleas by Trump confederates, including Flynn. Yes, those guilty pleas were all preceded with a presumption of innocence. But, they were not innocent.
Mr. Lowry greatly contributed to "fake news." but he’s not on trial, so he gets a pass just like Trump.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
