Editor:
I would like to congratulate Michael Barone’s column on his lucid explanation of the problems we are having with Brexit.
As a Brit in the U.S., I have great difficulty replying to the constant queries made by my U.S. friends about Brexit, but Michael really sums it up very well.
Graham Foster
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.