We are currently in the process of remodeling our bathroom using Jennifer Dubbaneh from Calista Design. She has been with us every step of the way.
Besides the beautiful design work, she has always been available whenever we had questions about the project and has been the perfect intermediary between us and the contractors. Her knowledge and positive attitude make her an exceptional person to work with.
We were overjoyed to see the article about her in the Sun. It is well-deserved and we feel fortunate to have found her.
Michael, Linda Hantman
Punta Gorda
