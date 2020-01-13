Editor:
If lying was an Olympic event who do we think would receive the gold medal? Would it be Russia? China? Turkey? U.K.? Or America? Unfortunately they are all in the running for the gold medal. Russia is now excluded from all international sports events for the next four years. The U.K. is leaving the E.U. based on information that was not factual on the reality of leaving the trading union. China stated that Hong Kong would be independent of the Chinese mainland and Turkey has weakened its democracy and free press.
In order to be in the running for the Olympic lying gold medal it is obvious that being an autocrat, centralizing the power of the government to one person, eliminating or undermining the press and avoiding the facts is key to securing the gold medal. Human history has shown us that following leaders blindly without challenging the truth has had disastrous consequences. Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, Kim Jong-un.
Most humans, deep down are honest, accepting and care about the other person in any relationship until that other person lies. Unfortunately when that happens the other side of our nature kicks in and it’s not pretty. Governments and their leaders also face that same reality when they lie. In a democracy we vote them out but in a totalitarian government or with an autocrat we accept the reality and watch our freedoms disappear.
Living in a democracy is like any relationship, it must be based on honesty.
George Baillie
North Port
