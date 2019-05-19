Editor:
It is with great pleasure that I feature an unsung hero, Lynda Citro, librarian at the Englewood Charlotte Library and her staff. When you visit the library and see the professional displays, notice the vast array of programs that are featured, and the true love that sparks from Lynda, you quickly realize that she enjoys and takes pride in her job.
She inspires her staff to offer the same level of friendly, helpful service. She juggles many roles including meetings with her staff, managing their schedules, working under a budget from the county and balancing the needs and requests of our patrons. She visits off-site “libraries” and the Englewood Farmers Market cheerfully handing out information on our library’s programs and giving out library cards.
Lynda is an amazing resource for our community. She writes a weekly newspaper article talking about library programs. As you enter the library you’re greeted by a friendly welcoming staff. Also, there is an easel by the door to request what children’s programs you’d like to see. Please sign up for any type of program you’d like to see available.
I stopped in twice today, and found Lynda first assisting in the computer lab and later patiently assisting at the front desk. One of my favorite clubs that Lynda hosts is the Wednesday Evening Book Club.
To say we’re fortunate to have Lynda is an understatement.
On behalf of the Charlotte County Friends of the Englewood Library we thank her for the kindness and extraordinary staff and library she manages.
Nancie Jankowski
Englewood
