Editor:
I realize your policy is just one letter per month, but I'm hoping you allow me to correct a fairly significant misstatement in my letter published April 23. When noting the library site's dedication to public use forever, I mistakenly referenced Official Record Book 3, Page 38. I should have stated Plat Book 3, Page 38, which can be viewed on the Clerk of Court's website. Guess I've been retired too long.
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
