Editor:
Donald Trump cherry picks his statistics from Fox "News" sources or his own distorted reality.
At the press conference Friday, he publicly announced his "planned emergency" declaration before a weekend of golf. This will allow shifting budget dollars from devastated areas to border fencing, which is only permitted by Congress.
When pressed for verifying research data he chooses to ignore multiple reliable sources, instead relying only on Health and Human Services numbers which do show a slight increase in the numbers of families at border but not murderous hordes he describes.
Inciting fear in his base is a tool, followed by heroic claims of victory at his next campaign rally. None of us want criminals infiltrating our country and causing harm. We simply disagree on best actions to address current immigration issues with our tax dollars.
A made-up crisis mocks destitute real refugees fleeing abject poverty and genuine terror.
Lisa Bailey
Rotonda West
