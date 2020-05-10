Editor
The 52,000 COVID-19 deaths is the worst in the world and 900,000 cases are the worst of the worst.
Trump ignored the warnings. Trump if he had acted two weeks earlier instead of dismissing the virus as inconsequential would have saved 90% of the lives lost.
Every unnecessary death matters and the moral majority of Independents and Democrats can’t just let this go as fake news.
Trump claims he is not accountable and the MAGA hatters openly protest measures that are saving lives.
We are two Americas one where the moral majority are willing to defer some freedoms to save the lives of their fellow Americans.
The other is individualistic and narcissistic and doesn't much care if others suffer or when they wrongly wrap themselves in the flag and carry weapons that they are willing to point at their fellow Americans.
It's not surprising MAGA hatters are narcissistic as they are support a narcissist in the White House.
The MAGA ideas are deeply flawed.
When things are good they lower taxes when they mess up they are the worst kind of socialists and will shovel taxpayer money out the door to corporations in trouble.
The MAGA hatters never pay for their errors instead they stiff their budget busting bailout on the young to pay back.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
