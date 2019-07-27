Editor:
An “older, white” woman, recently opined Trump’s “MAGA” slogan actually means America isn’t great and therefore MAGA proponents, whom she also believes are livid because America is experiencing “browning of America,” should leave America.
Let’s expose her total lack of critical thinking, as displayed in her false statements.
Trump's 50 million MAGA voters are American patriots. America is historically the globe’s greatest country, but we now find it necessary to defeat Democrat assaults on America’s Christian values, our Constitution and the hate for America as displayed daily in public by many Democrats.
In 2016, we decried America’s flagging economy (eight years of bad Obama management), which caused transfer abroad of millions of high-paying American jobs; and, via imposition of massive new regulations the destruction of small businesses and huge increases in consumer energy prices as Obama sought to kill off usage of fossil fuels. Under MAGA, these problems totally disappeared.
To make America safe, MAGA demands our borders be closed to illegal entry. We are outraged D.C. Democrats (several Republicans) refuse to fund a border wall and/or enact legislation eliminating immigration law loopholes, which legislation would quickly end illegal entry, saving American taxpayers $1.3 billion annually.
The “white” lady’s “browning” accusation is despicable. MAGA types strongly support “legal” immigration of individuals of any skin color/nationality who possess the skills to fill millions of high-paying jobs currently unfilled, assuring America will remain globally competitive.
MAGA philosophy protects Americans from destructive socialism/economic decline and assures America will retain its moralistic Christian roots.
Carl Rehm
Lake Suzy
