For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Politics is a lot less predictable than physics, but we can glean something from Newton to understand the MAGA world view.
The culture MAGA prizes is the post-WWII world of abundant jobs, stable “father knows best” family structures, vibrant domestic industrial base, a clear sense of national unity, and a dominant American role in global politics. While there are many aspects of that culture that deserve criticism (systemic racism, limited role of women in public life, etc.) the MAGA image of America overlooks something very important. Post-WWII America was a direct reaction to the global crisis of WWII and the "greatest generation's" response to it.
The MAGA idea that the U.S. should dedicate itself to making itself "great again" by replicating the past is to misunderstand how America reputedly became "great" in the first instance. Greatness occurs when democracies contend honestly each day with political and economic forces, both internal and external, and to continue to lay the foundation for what Reagan liked to call “the shining city on the hill.” The MAGA goal is about resuscitation, not creation.
The Ukrainian crisis offers us a glimpse of a rallying point that can help spur America in the right direction. Ukraine needs our support. We need Ukraine’s example.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.