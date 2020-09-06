Editor:
I moved to Florida on June 30, 2020. I left a change of address in Kentucky. Humana Pharmacy sent my medicine on July 5. They were sent to my old address even though I had a change of address confirmation. It was sent back to the Post Office the next day, and I received them 37 days later.
My wife received hers 34 days after they were sent. The week before I received a letter that was mailed 28 days before.
I had called the manager of the condo I had lived in before and she said that she had checked the mail room and there were stacks of undelivered mail some dating to February. She asked the mail person and she said that they had one hour to sort the mail and had to leave before she was finished.
Today I received a letter from Charlotte Bank that was mailed on June 9. At that time I did not have a change of address in because I didn't move from there until June 17. I received the letter 88 days after it was mailed.
Jim Shelton
Punta Gorda
