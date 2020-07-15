Editor:
President Trump is right to be concerned about the possibility of voter fraud in 2020, contrary to what we hear from the left. In recent history far too many elections have been called into question. The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) is a federal law that requires all states to keep "clean" voter rolls. This means removing from rolls people who have died, moved to another state, voted illegally (double voting, etc.) or non-citizen voting. Radical billionaire George Soros, supporting left wing forces and open borders, is determined to block common sense election integrity measures.
The state of Texas recently announced the discovery of more than 90,000 ballots cast by illegal immigrants in the past 4 years. Judicial Watch, a conservative non-profit educational foundation, is working hard through courts to force states to comply with federal law. In 2018 a dozen states ruled that all you need to vote is a photo of drivers' license. California is among the states issuing licenses to illegals and last year issued over half a million to illegals, which is a federal crime!
The Pew Research Center released a report that 2.75 million people have active voter registrations in more than one state, and one of every 8 voters registered are no longer valid. The fact is across the country there are more registered voters than there are residents. When paper ballots are mailed to all registered voters (not the same as absentee ballots requested by voters), there is the opportunity for massive voter fraud.
Sylvia Morrill
Englewood
